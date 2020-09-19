Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Eastgroup Properties worth $76,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $132.81 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

