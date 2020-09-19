Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $72,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $219.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $228.86.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.