Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $77.71 Million in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,049,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. General Electric Co. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,479,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,696,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $15.17 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

