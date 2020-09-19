Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $87.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 453,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Hologic worth $87,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hologic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hologic by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hologic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

