Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $87.05 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Teleflex worth $87,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Teleflex by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,644,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Teleflex by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX opened at $337.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

