Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $84.30 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $84,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 75.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after buying an additional 335,288 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,877,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.