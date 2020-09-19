Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $82.94 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,408 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.01% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $82,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.95 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

