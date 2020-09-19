Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $82.53 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of TransUnion worth $82,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TransUnion by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.