Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $81.10 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of CoStar Group worth $81,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,285,000 after buying an additional 539,132 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $827.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $831.61 and its 200-day moving average is $699.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.