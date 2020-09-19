Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $79.82 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Conagra Brands worth $79,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

