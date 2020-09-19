Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $77.82 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $77,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

