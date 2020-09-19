Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.94 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Steel Dynamics worth $76,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $134,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

