Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.77 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,784 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $76,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,330 shares of company stock valued at $20,270,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.