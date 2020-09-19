Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.52 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of CMS Energy worth $76,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

