Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $73.31 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Flowers Foods worth $73,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 102,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

