Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 452,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of PulteGroup worth $76,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

