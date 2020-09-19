Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,774 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $72,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

