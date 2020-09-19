Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of IDEX worth $84,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in IDEX by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IDEX by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $188.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.