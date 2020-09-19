Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470,583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $86,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

