Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of D. R. Horton worth $87,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 101.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $656,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 66.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 23.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.69 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

