Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $87,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,766 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $79.93 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

