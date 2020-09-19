Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 487,903 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 487,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,759,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $186.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

