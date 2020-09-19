Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 88,182 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Republic Services worth $88,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Republic Services stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.