Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 39,435 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Teledyne Technologies worth $84,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,896,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 145,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $325.07 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.59 and its 200 day moving average is $317.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

