Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $75,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of CMA opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

