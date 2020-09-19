Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 88,842 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Lamb Weston worth $72,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after acquiring an additional 902,781 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,905,000 after purchasing an additional 297,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

