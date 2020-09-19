Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,424 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Varian Medical Systems worth $75,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

NYSE:VAR opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $8,588,893. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

