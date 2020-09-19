Centuria Office REIT (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.82.

About Centuria Office REIT

CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated throughout Australia. CMA is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

