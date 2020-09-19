Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CVCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVCO stock opened at $170.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,461,000 after purchasing an additional 260,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

