Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $175.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $155.93 and last traded at $155.83, with a volume of 107245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

