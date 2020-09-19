Castle (CSTL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $14,851.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00661580 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040272 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.36 or 0.04550386 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000823 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,301,518 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

