Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,044 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Carnival by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 70.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

