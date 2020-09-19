Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,936 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after acquiring an additional 314,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

