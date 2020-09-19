Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.84 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

