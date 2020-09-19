Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,754,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,018 shares of company stock worth $13,042,766 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

