Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,202 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.