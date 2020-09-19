California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,233 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Nuance Communications worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $272,716. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.