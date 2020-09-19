California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,344 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

COG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

