California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,566 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Toro worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Toro by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2,054.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock worth $8,321,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $85.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

