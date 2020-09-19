California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 65,541 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Immunomedics worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMMU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

