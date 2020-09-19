California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

