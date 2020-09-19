California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -318.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $103.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.