California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Zillow Group worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $95.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $4,166,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $514,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,503.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock valued at $197,675,370. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

