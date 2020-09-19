California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Robert Half International worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 57.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $53.67 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

