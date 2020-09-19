California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.20 Million Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

