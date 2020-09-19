California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.91 Million Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Westrock were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup raised their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

WRK opened at $36.21 on Friday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

