California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

