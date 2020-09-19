California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,521,000 after purchasing an additional 449,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after acquiring an additional 217,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,286,000 after acquiring an additional 714,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,065,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,442,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,007,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMH opened at $28.51 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

