California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.98 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Davita by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Davita by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Davita by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $92.67.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.