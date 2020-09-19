California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.85 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.